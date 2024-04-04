News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan-Pakistan Transit Trade agreement is at final stage, says Pakistan Minister for Commerce

Turkmenistan-Pakistan Transit Trade agreement is at final stage, says Pakistan Minister for Commerce

By

On 3 April 2024, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov met with the Federal Minister for Commerce of Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan. The meeting discussed ways for development of  trade relations between the two countries.

Minister Jam Kamal emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Turkmenistan, particularly in trade, for the mutual benefit of both nations, according to Pakistani Press Information Department.

He expressed optimism about the imminent signing of a Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) between the two countries which is in its final stage and either shall be signed in Islamabad or Ashgabat.

Both officials agreed on the importance of exchanging delegations to facilitate smoother coordination and hasten the finalization of the TTA, aiming to boost trade between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

In turn, Ambassador Movlamov noted Turkmenistan’s potential to offer cost-effective electricity compared to local production in Pakistan. He mentioned opportunities for cooperation in energy sectors such as LPG and electricity.

The discussions centered on various aspects of Turkmen-Pakistani relations,  highlighting cooperation based on principles of mutual respect and equality.

Earlier Ambassador had a meeting with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, who called for the early finalization of a Transit trade agreement with Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 4 April 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Pakistan supports the early finalization of a Transit trade agreement with Turkmenistan
  2. Turkmenistan and Pakistan to sign a transit trade agreement
  3. Pakistan and Turkmenistan agree to forge connectivity and trade cooperation
  4. Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Islamabad calls for improving transport connectivity with Turkmenistan
  5. Pakistan is committed to TAPI project, says Federal Minister for Petroleum
  6. Parliament of Turkmenistan ratifies the Agreement with Turkey and Azerbaijan on trade and economic cooperation
  7. Pakistan offers Turkmenistan partnership in ICT sphere
  8. Pakistan appreciates foreign policy of Turkmenistan
  9. TAPI Gas Pipeline Project is on Track as Pakistan, Turkmenistan Agree to Speed Up Construction
  10. Trade and Economic Cooperation Take Center Stage at Meeting Between Turkmenistan’s President and Iran’s Minister of Road and Urban Development
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan