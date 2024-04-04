Turkmenistan-Pakistan Transit Trade agreement is at final stage, says Pakistan Minister for Commerce

On 3 April 2024, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov met with the Federal Minister for Commerce of Pakistan Jam Kamal Khan. The meeting discussed ways for development of trade relations between the two countries.

Minister Jam Kamal emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Turkmenistan, particularly in trade, for the mutual benefit of both nations, according to Pakistani Press Information Department.

He expressed optimism about the imminent signing of a Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) between the two countries which is in its final stage and either shall be signed in Islamabad or Ashgabat.

Both officials agreed on the importance of exchanging delegations to facilitate smoother coordination and hasten the finalization of the TTA, aiming to boost trade between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.

In turn, Ambassador Movlamov noted Turkmenistan’s potential to offer cost-effective electricity compared to local production in Pakistan. He mentioned opportunities for cooperation in energy sectors such as LPG and electricity.

The discussions centered on various aspects of Turkmen-Pakistani relations, highlighting cooperation based on principles of mutual respect and equality.

Earlier Ambassador had a meeting with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, who called for the early finalization of a Transit trade agreement with Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 4 April 2024