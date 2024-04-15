Turkmenistan will participate in TIBCO-2024 in Romania and ‘Rest’ Tour Expo-2024 in Belarus

Turkmenistan will take part in the international exhibition TIBCO-2024 that will take place in Bucharest, Romania, 16-19 April 2024.

It is planned to present products and services from various sectors of the national economy, as well as private manufacturers, which will open new export markets and expand trade and economic ties.

Turkmenistan will showcase its tourism products at ‘Rest’ Tour Expo-2024 that will be held in Minsk, Belarus, 18-20 April 2024.

There will be several events and meetings on the sidelines of the expo that brings together the tourism industry professionals from a number of countries.

The participation of representatives of Turkmenistan in the exhibition-fair of tourism services will provide an opportunity to promote their tourism products, advertise new tours, meet with old partners, and establish new business contacts. /// nCa, 15 April 2024