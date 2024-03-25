News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Belarus, Turkmenistan Eye Increased Trade Through Exchange Cooperation

Belarus, Turkmenistan Eye Increased Trade Through Exchange Cooperation

By

The head of the Foreign Economic Activity Department at the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange (BUCE) Alexander Bashlia recently visited Ashgabat to explore promising avenues for cooperation with Turkmen businesses, according to BUCE reports.

The BUCE aims to significantly increase trade turnover with Turkmenistan in 2024 by leveraging its exchange platform’s export potential. Lumber, dairy products, and sugar, all in high demand in the Turkmen market, are key areas of focus.

Currently, 14 Turkmen entities are accredited with the BUCE, primarily utilizing the exchange for softwood lumber purchases.

The business program included meetings with potential Turkmen timber product importers and food industry representatives interested in Belarusian skimmed milk powder and white granulated sugar.

A BUCE representative also visited the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan (SCRMET), which facilitates exchange trading in various sectors like petrochemicals, mechanical engineering, and agriculture. Negotiations with SCRMET management led to an agreement to exchange experience, technologies, and methodologies related to electronic exchange trading.

The possibility of mutual accreditation is also under discussion, allowing stockbrokers from both exchanges to participate in trading on each other’s platforms.///nCa, 25 March 2024

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Trade turnover between Belarus and Turkmenistan grew by 46.6% in 2022
  2. Ambassador of Belarus to Turkmenistan spoke about the prospects of cooperation between the two countries
  3. Cooperation of the Republic of Belarus with Turkmenistan and other states of the Central Asian region
  4. Trade turnover between Turkmenistan and India increased to US $ 192 million
  5. Business Mission to Astana Paves the Way for Increased Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan cooperation
  6. Uzbekistan, Belarus Summit talks paves way for enhanced industrial and trade partnerships
  7. Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange hosted successful trading session on the sidelines of Afghanistan expo in Ashgabat
  8. Minister of Industry and Trade of Tatarstan noted the huge potential for attracting SMEs to cooperation with Turkmenistan
  9. State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan adds more goods to online trading section of its website
  10. Trade complex: new successes, innovative technologies and modern services
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan