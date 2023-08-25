News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

Home » Silk Road Int’l Cultural Expo to feature Turkmenistan as guest of honor

Silk Road Int’l Cultural Expo to feature Turkmenistan as guest of honor

By

The sixth Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo will feature Turkmenistan as the event’s guest of honor, Xinhua reports with reference to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China.

The expo, hosted by the MCT, the National Radio and Television Administration, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the provincial government of Gansu, will be held on 6-7 September 2023 in Dunhuang, Gansu.

Turkmenistan’s national museum will play a leading role in organizing exhibition events for the guest of honor country’s culture, art and merchandise, MCT official Peng Yubin said.

Over 1,200 domestic and overseas guests have been invited to the opening ceremony, and the expo will feature forums, exhibitions and performances, said He Xiaozu, head of Gansu’s provincial department of culture and tourism.

Economic cooperation fairs and seminars on the radio and television sector will also be held during the event, according to the press conference./// Xinhua, 24 Aug 2023

 

 

#Silk_Road_International_Cultural_Expo, #China, #Turkmenistan

Related posts:

  1. Cities on Silk Road in China, Turkmenistan flourish as trade and cultural center
  2. Spiritual bonds of the Great Silk Road
  3. ‘New Day, New Life’ Expo in Bucharest featured Cultural heritage and Economic progress of Turkmenistan
  4. Turkmenistan announces an international student competition on the topic of transport corridors for the Silk Road countries
  5. Iran to hold a series of economic and cultural events in Ashgabat
  6. Turkmenistan reenacts a slice of Great Silk Road
  7. The Minister of Culture of Turkmenistan took part in the 35th meeting of the Council for Cultural Cooperation of the CIS Member States
  8. In the spirit of Great Silk Road, Turkmenistan opens its markets for Afghan products
  9. Turkmenistan participates in largest International Expo in Afghanistan
  10. Turkmenistan to take part in the International Horticultural Exhibition “Expo-2023 Doha”
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan