Turkmenistan participates in largest International Expo in Afghanistan

A group of Turkmen businessmen participates at the Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National and International Expo and Trade Fair in Kabul, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan reports.

The 2nd National and International Exhibition of Imam Abu Hanifah, organized by the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce & Investment/ACCI, will continue from 16 to 22 July 2023.

The expo is aimed at promoting Afghan products, supporting national investors, fostering relationships between national and international businessmen, and engaging citizens. The exhibition showcases various domestic products such as agriculture, construction, handicrafts, medical devices, medicines, and other national goods.

The industrialists from Iran, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Pakistan, and several other countries have also exhibited their products.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan, addressed at the inaugural ceremony of the expo. He emphasized the significance of exhibitions in showcasing a country’s industrial and agricultural products to the public.

According to him, the government has initiated a series of exhibitions, both at home and abroad, to introduce Afghanistan’s industrial and agricultural products.

He highlighted that this exhibition, organized after the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate, stands as the largest one yet. It proudly displayed over 600 diverse industrial and agricultural products. ///nCa, 17 July 2023 [photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan in Afghanistan, Consulate General of Turkmen]

