EXPO Central Asia 2023 Spotlights Region’s Economic Potential

On the sidelines of the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States in Dushanbe, an exhibition of commodity producers of Central Asian countries is being held from 14 to 16 September 2023.

On Thursday, the Presidents of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan visited the expo.

The purpose of the expo is to feature the products of manufacturing enterprises and strengthen trade cooperation between the countries of Central Asia.

More than 150 production workshops and enterprises, including textile companies, automotive, mining, energy, information technology (IT), agriculture, took part in the hall of industrial products of Tajikistan with an area of 2310 square meters. Non-ferrous metals, aluminum raw materials, aluminum and products made from it, military-defense equipment, innovative technologies, electrical equipment, building materials, especially fiberglass pipes, chandeliers, decorative stones, profiles, various floors and roofs, doors and windows, building paints, silk, carpets, folk crafts, dairy products, dried fruits, as well as medicines, are among the products presented in the zone of Tajikistan.

The heads of state of Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan observed the progress of construction work at the Rogun hydroelectric power station in virtual mode.

In the same hall, an electric bus of the brand “Akiya Ultro”, produced by the Tajik company “Akiya Avesto”, was presented.

The Uzbekistan pavilion showcases over 100 products of such industries as leather, pharmaceutical products, textile, cocoon growing, machine-building, electrical equipment, agriculture, information and digital technology, construction materials and others.

The exhibition is attended by more than 90 industrial representatives of Uzbekistan.

More than 300 representatives of Kazakhstan’s industry, manufacturing, and the private sector are exhibiting over 300 types of industrial products from 150 Kazakh manufacturing companies at EXPO Central Asia 2023. The Kazakh pavilion features products from a variety of sectors, including construction, metallurgy, mechanical engineering, chemistry, textiles, agriculture, and energy.

Turkmenistan’s commodity producers demonstrated a large range of products that meet international requirements. More than 100 representatives of manufacturing companies brought textile, metallurgical, chemical, energy and other products to Dushanbe.

The pavilion of Turkmenistan offers the products of the fuel and energy sector and the petrochemical industry, which produces high-quality petroleum products, polyethylene, polypropylene, etc. A variety of textile and light industry products, glass products, types of building materials are also presented there. Digitalization of the national economy contributes to the development of the domestic electronic industry. Samples of its products – computer equipment, Wi-Fi routers, LED (LED) lamps and other products – are also exhibited in the pavilion of Turkmenistan.

A special place in the exhibition is occupied by famous Turkmen carpets, elegant silk carpets.

A separate section of the exposition of Turkmenistan is dedicated to the country’s transport and logistics potential. The layout of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport is installed there.

The exhibition showcases the milestones in the work of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea and the World Health Organization.

Passenger and cargo vehicles, military vehicles, as well as agricultural machinery of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan were presented at the open exhibition area, which occupies 6,000 square meters. ///nCa, 15 September 2023

Here are some photos from the expo:

