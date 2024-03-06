Turkmenistan and Romania outline plans to expand trade and economic ties

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 5 March 2024, Ambassador Annamammet Annaev of Turkmenistan met with Aurelian Gogulescu, President of the Prahova Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) in Romania, Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania reports.

Ambassador Annaev expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to meet and emphasized the strong existing bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and Romania across various sectors. He expressed a keen interest in intensifying trade and economic ties.

In this regard, he handed over a list of exhibitions, forums and other events planned to be held in Turkmenistan in 2024, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, and extended an invitation for Romanian participation.
In turn, Aurelian Gogulescu noted the readiness and openness to deepen and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with the Turkmen side. To expand trade relations between two countries, the Romanian side proposed hosting an exhibition of various Turkmen products in Prahova in 2024.

Furthermore, they discussed the possibility of organizing meetings between interested Turkmen and Romanian business representatives throughout the year.

The parties agreed to study opportunities to expand bilateral relations, including by exploring markets on a mutual basis. ///nCa, 6 March 2024

 

 

 

