Turkmenistan to take part in the International Horticultural Exhibition “Expo-2023 Doha”



On July 17-21, 2023, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mergen Gurdov was on a working visit to Doha, Qatar, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Qatar reports.

During the visit, issues of Turkmenistan’s participation in the International Exhibition Expo-2023 Doha, which will be held in Qatar from October 2, 2023 to March 28, 2024, were discussed.

The delegation of Turkmenistan met with the Secretary General of the international exhibition “Expo-2023 Doha” Mohammed Ali Al-Khoury.

After the talks, the signing ceremony of the Agreement on Turkmenistan’s participation in Expo-2023 in Doha took place.

Also during the visit the Turkmen delegation met with the leadership of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The sides discussed the ways to promote bilateral trade and economic relations.

Expo 2023 Doha is set to make history as the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition in Qatar, the Middle East, and North Africa.

The theme of Expo 2023 in Doha – “Green Desert, Better environment” aims to inspire the international community to explore and adopt innovative desertification mitigation solutions.

Spanning 1.7 million square metres, the event takes place in the scenic Al Bidda Park, with breathtaking views of the azure waters of the Arabian Gulf.

As a collaboration between the Bureau International Des Expositions (BIE) and the International Association for Horticultural Producers (AIPH), Expo Doha 2023 will attract international visitors, organizers from 80 countries, NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations), and representatives.

57 countries have confirmed their participation in Expo 2023 Doha. The event is expected to attract a total of 3 million visitors. ///nCa, 21 July 2023 (photo source – Embassy of Turkmenistan in Qatar)

