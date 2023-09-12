Turkmenistan Joins Meeting of EXPO 2023 Doha Participating Countries

News Central Asia (nCa)

The International Horticulture Exhibition EXPO-2023 Doha will be held in the capital of Qatar from 2 October 2023 to 28 March 2024 under the slogan “Green desert, Better environment”.

On 10-11 September, the international council on protocol and organizational issues of this exhibition was convened, the Turkmenistan’s Embassy to Qatar reports.

According to Qatari media reports, meeting chaired by Bader bin Omar Al Dafa, Commissioner General of the EXPO-2023 Doha, was attended by commissioners from 46 participating countries and discussed the organizational and logistical measures of the exhibition. Organizational aspects such as the work of zones, site service, volunteer programs and sustainability  initiatives were considered.

Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan Mergen Gurdov and Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the State of Qatar Myratgeldi Seyitmammedov represented Turkmenistan at the event.

The Turkmen delegation also met with Bader bin Omar Al Dafa. The parties discussed a number of issues related to the organization of the international show.

EXPO “Green Desert, a Better Environment”, which will bring together more than 80 countries and 8 international organizations in Doha, will focus on four key themes, including: modern agriculture, technology and innovation, environmental awareness and sustainability. ///nCa, 12 September 2023

 

