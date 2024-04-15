Chairperson of Parliament of Turkmenistan reports on preparation of new laws, other activities of parliament

The chairperson of the parliament, Ms. Gulmanova informed that working committees of the parliament were working on the drafts of a new edition of the Civil Code of Turkmenistan, the Law of Turkmenistan “On the Cultural Heritage of Magtymguly Fragi”, as well as making the necessary changes and additions to the Laws of Turkmenistan “On Physical Culture and Sports” and “On Seed Growing.”

She said that the non-resident ambassador of Slovenia to Turkmenistan presented credentials during the week.

Meetings were held with the plenipotentiary representative of the Russian Federation, members of the delegation led by the head of the Georgian parliament, the vice-president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the special representative of OSCE for Central Asia, she said.

During the official visit of the National Leader of the Turkmen people to the Republic of Tajikistan, deputies of the Mejlis with their colleagues discussed the prospects for partnership between the relevant committees of the parliaments of the two friendly states and exchanged experience in improving legislative activities through the Turkmen-Tajik Friendship Group, said Gulmanova. /// nCa, 15 April 2024