Turkmen Parliament Delegation Strengthens Ties with Japan in Tokyo Visit – Ms.Gulmanova met with the Secretary General of the Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group and Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan

Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Speaker of the Turkmenistan Parliament (Mejlis), held productive meetings in Tokyo today, cementing parliamentary and broader cooperation with Japan.

During the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation in strengthening relations between the two friendly countries. It was noted that the activities of the Turkmen-Japanese Interparliamentary Friendship Group play an important role in the development of this cooperation.

The parliamentarians exchanged views on improving the work of parliamentary friendship groups on a bilateral basis, establishing links between relevant committees, and organizing mutual visits of delegations.

At the end of the meeting, the leaders and members of the Japan-Turkmenistan interparliamentary friendship group were invited to take part in events held in Turkmenistan on the occasion of the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi.

In a separate meeting with Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hayashi Yoshimasa , Ms. Gulmanova explored key areas of cooperation.

The sides discussed important areas of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as the development of inter-parliamentary ties.

The Speaker of the Turkmen Parliament noted that Turkmenistan attaches special importance to the development of mutually beneficial partnership with Japan.

Both sides recognized the success of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation within international and regional organizations, and expressed the desire to leverage this experience in advancing Central Asia + Japan dialogue.

Discussions focused on continuing collaboration on promising projects, particularly large-scale, long-term initiatives involving Japanese companies in Turkmenistan.

The expanding cultural and humanitarian exchanges was a shared priority. In this regard, the importance of teaching Turkmen and Japanese languages in higher educational institutions of the two countries was emphasized.

During the conversation, Yoshimasa Hayashi focused on the fact that the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov highly appreciated the Turkmen-Japanese cooperation in the chapter “A good man is not forgotten” in his book “Continuation of the meaning of my life”.

In this context, he stressed the importance of further deepening this fruitful cooperation and expressed gratitude to the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people for their close attention to the development of Turkmen-Japanese relations.

The working visit of the delegation of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan to Japan continues. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 21 February 2024