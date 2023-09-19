The parliamentary delegation of Turkmenistan is on a visit to Korea

On 17-19 September 2023, a delegation led by the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova is on a working visit to Korea. The purpose of the visit is to participate in the First Meeting of Speakers of Parliaments “Central Asia – Republic of Korea”.

On 17 September 2023, upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, Ms.Gulmanova met with the head of the Korea-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Group Lee Dal-Gon.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to the development of interparliamentary relations and cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea.

On 18 September, a meeting was held in a narrow format between the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo.

Ms.Gulmanova conveyed greetings and best wishes from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and th National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the conversation, the parties noted the positive dynamics in the development of interparliamentary dialogue between the two countries.

Furthermore, the delegation of Turkmenistan, under the leadership of the Chairman of the Mejlis, took part in the first Turkmen-Korean inter-parliamentary consultations initiated by the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

During a detailed exchange of views on the current agenda of bilateral cooperation, the parties emphasized that this event would serve as an effective platform for the expansion and development of inter-parliamentary partnership. In this context, the role of the Turkmen-Korean friendship groups acting in the parliaments of the two countries was praised.

The special role of interparliamentary dialogue in the further development and strengthening of bilateral relations was also highlighted. The trade and economic sphere, oil and gas, petrochemical and transport sectors, the cultural and humanitarian dimension, including the field of medicine, education, in particular, the study of the Korean language in Turkmenistan, were identified as promising areas.

Particular attention was paid to the prospects for the participation of Korean companies in the implementation of industrial projects in the city of Arkadag.

In addition, the parties discussed a number of issues on the agenda of the upcoming first meeting of the heads of parliaments of Central Asia and the Republic of Korea on 19 September.

On the same day, a meeting was held between the head of the Parliament of Turkmenistan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Han Duck-soo. At the beginning of the meeting, Ms.Gulmanova conveyed greetings and best wishes from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, and also exchanged views on the prospects for further interaction between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea.

The Prime Minister of Korea expressed the desire of leading Korean companies to actively participate in the implementation of oil, gas and petrochemical projects in Turkmenistan.

At the same time, it was emphasized that the progressive development of the interparliamentary dialogue established between two countries is one of the priority aspects of interaction. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 18 September 2023

