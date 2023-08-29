The Parliament of Turkmenistan meets the US Congress delegation

A delegation of the US House of Representatives headed by Congressman Darin Lahood is on a visit to Ashgabat.

The main topic of discussion at the meeting held on Monday, 28 Aug, in the Mejlis of Turkmenistan was priority issues of Turkmen-American cooperation, with a focus on the prospects for further development of inter-parliamentary ties, TDH reports.

Welcoming the delegation, the Chairman of the Mejlis Ms.Dunyagozel Gulmanova stressed the special importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary ties, which directly contribute to a fruitful interstate dialogue in all spheres.

During the meeting, the US delegation was given a briefing on the structure and activities of the national parliament.

As noted, a solid legislative framework has been created in Turkmenistan, which has absorbed the best world experience in this area. Important laws and regulations developed and adopted in recent years have given a steady momentum to innovative reforms initiated by the leadership of Turkmenistan.

The members of the delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives emphasized the importance of the policy of positive neutrality pursued by sovereign Turkmenistan, which has become an effective tool of preventive diplomacy in order to strengthen global peace and security.

Having positively assessed the achieved high level of Turkmen-American relations, which are successfully developing today both in bilateral and multilateral formats, including through major international and regional organizations, the parties confirmed their desire to promote to the traditional multifaceted partnership.

Given the great potential for mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, the meeting discussed the possibility of establishing closer ties between the parliamentarians of the two countries and exchanging expertise in lawmaking.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence that the intensification of the inter-parliamentary dialogue would directly contribute to the expansion of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United States.///nCa, 29 August 2023

