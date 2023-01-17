Turkmenistan is preparing for the elections of members of Parliament and People’s Council 

On Monday, 16 January 2023, the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan held a meeting. The agenda included the issues of the preparation for the upcoming elections of deputies of the Mejlis of the seventh convocation, members of the provincial, district and city khalk maslahaty of the fifth convocation, members of the district councils of the ninth convocation.

The following data were presented during the meeting:

In accordance with the Resolution of the lower house of parliament, parliamentary elections will be held on 26 March 2023.

According to the Electoral Code of Turkmenistan, the election campaign started on 16 January 2023 and the nomination of candidates begins 60 calendar days before the election day.

For to the elections of deputies of the Mejlis (parliament) of Turkmenistan, 125 electoral districts were formed, in particular:

in Ashgabat – 17

Akhal province – 16

Balkan province – 10

Dashoguz province – 27

Lebap province – 26

in Mary province – 29.

Data on the numbering, names, centers and location of these districts has been published in the central and local newspapers.

125 district election commissions and 572 election commissions of cities in districts, settlements and district councils were formed.

For to the election of members of the provincial People’s councils (khalk maslahaty), 240 electoral districts were created – 40 in each province and the city of Ashgabat.

For the elections of the members of the district, city khalk maslahaty, 20 electoral districts were created in each district and city. Totally, 980 electoral districts were established: in the Akhal province – 160, Balkan province – 180, Dashoguz province – 160, Lebap province – 180, Mary province – 220, in Ashgabat – 80 districts.

The elections will be monitored by national and international observers.

As reported earlier, Turkmenistan decided to revert to unicameral system of parliament with a Mejlis and supreme people’s representative body – Khalk Maslahaty. ///nCa, 17 January 2023