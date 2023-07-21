On Thursday, 20 July 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo, who is on official visit to Turkmenistan with accompanying delegation.

During the bilateral talks, the current state of Turkmen-Korean inter-parliamentary relations and prospects for their further development were discussed.

Stressing that S.Korea is one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that this year the Turkmenistan celebrates the 32nd anniversary of independence, and invited the Speaker of the National Assembly to take part in the festivities on this occasion.

The high-level talks are a positive opportunity for an interested exchange of views, which is especially important in the context of fostering the legislative framework of interstate strategic cooperation, Berdimuhamedov noted.

Close attention is paid to the successful development of relations between the two countries on a multi–format basis, in particular, within the framework of the Central Asia-Republic of Korea forum. This is a clear demonstration of strengthening the positions of parliamentary diplomacy in cooperation in the political and diplomatic sphere, he said.

The important role of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group was also mentioned.

In turn, Kim Jin-pyo expressed the interest of leading Korean companies in expanding cooperation. In recent years, large Korean companies have been strengthening their positions in the promising Turkmen market, he added.

He noted great prospects for cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade and economic spheres.

Negotiations in an expanded format – Arkadag announced the priority directions of Turkmen-Korean cooperation

Then the negotiations continued in an expanded format with the participation of the delegations of the two countries.

Arkadag stressed that the agreements reached following meetings with the President of Korea Yoon Suk-yeol and with the Speaker of the National Assembly during his visit to Korea in November last year gave impetus to the further development of bilateral relations.

Noting that Turkmenistan is stepping up partnership with S.Korea in the political, diplomatic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, Arkadag stressed that both states support each other’s initiatives to ensure peace, stability and sustainable development at the UN.

Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea are expanding cooperation in priority areas not only at the bilateral and global levels, but also in the “Central Asia–Korea” format.

Firstly, Arkadag supported the idea of hosting the first Parliamentary forum “Central Asia-Korea” in September this year in Korea. The forum will be attended by a delegation headed by the Chairman of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan.

In addition, Turkmenistan plans to propose to host the second meeting of speakers of parliaments “Central Asia–Korea” in Ashgabat in 2024.

Secondly, Arkadag announced a proposal to hold the First Turkmen-Korean inter-parliamentary consultative meeting within the framework of the above-mentioned Forum.

Thirdly, noting the existence of great opportunities for the development of cooperation in the trade, economic, energy, transport and logistics spheres, in the field of digitalization and high technologies, he stressed Turkmenistan’s interest in advancing cooperation in the gas and gas chemical industries, transport and shipbuilding.

The gas purification facilities at the Galkynyş gas field, built by Hyundai Engineering and LG International, and a gas chemical complex for the production of polyethylene and polypropylene in Kiyanli serve as successful examples of Korean companies’ engagement in the Turkmen market.

Fourth, a lot of work is also being done in the cultural and humanitarian sphere. In this regard, it was noted that in September 2008, the Department of Korean Language was opened at the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages, and in September 2019, the King Sejong Korean Educational Center was opened on its basis. Every year, the Embassy of Korea in Turkmenistan holds an open competition among young people to study at Korean universities.

In this regard, it is proposed to hold in 2024 a Turkmen-Korean youth forum to discuss public initiatives on the construction of a “smart” city in Turkmenistan. We have a huge potential in the field of medicine. In this context, I propose to consider the possibility of opening a Center of traditional Korean medicine in Turkmenistan, Arkadag said.

Arkadag drew attention to the expediency of intensifying joint work within the framework of the Olympic Council of Asia to hold major sports competitions on the Asian continent.

In turn, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Kim Jin-pyo, noted that the visit of the Arkdag to the Republic of Korea last year opened a new chapter in the development of cooperation between the two countries.

Turkmenistan is steadily developing not only trade and economic, but also cultural and humanitarian ties with Korea, he added, noting the great interest in the Turkmen culture and language.

He said that large Korean companies are interested in joint implementation of projects in the gas and gas chemical industries, as well as in the construction of industrial facilities within the second stage of the city of Arkadag.

Kim Jin-pyo expressed gratitude to the Turkmen side for supporting the proposal to hold a World Exhibition in the Republic of Korea in 2030.

Speaker of the Korean Parliament awarded the Order of Bitaraplyk

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo has been awarded the Order of Turkmenistan “Bitaraplyk” [Neutrality].

The order was awarded for merits in the development of political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian contacts between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea, strengthening the ties of friendship between the Turkmen and Korean peoples, taking into account the great personal contribution to increasing the international prestige and development of parliamentary diplomacy of Turkmenistan, active support for its policy of neutrality in the Eurasian space and on a global scale.

The award was presented to Kim Jin-pyo by Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Meeting in the Mejlis of Turkmenistan

The same day, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo, accompanied by his delegation, met with the Speaker of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova.

Having positively assessed the high level of interstate dialogue achieved in recent years, successfully developing in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as through major international and regional organizations, the sides stressed the mutual desire of the two countries to encourage the traditional partnership, built on the principles of equality and mutual respect.

The sides spoke in favor of intensifying the exchange of experience, making extensive use of the existing potential of inter-parliamentary ties.

Then the Speaker of the National Assembly of Korea, addressing the members of the Mejlis, confirmed the commitment of the Korean side to the traditionally friendly dialogue with Turkmenistan, which is mutually beneficial.

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. During this time, considerable experience has been gained in political, economic, humanitarian and other fields.

Kim Jin-pyo said that all measures will be taken to legislatively ensure the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level. At the same time, it was emphasized that the impetus for the development of inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries was given by a meeting with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who visited Seoul last November.

He emphasized the importance of promoting the strengthening of interstate trade, economic, humanitarian and cultural ties, and increasing the effectiveness of joint projects within the framework of parliamentary cooperation. The importance of partnership on various multilateral platforms was also noted.

In conclusion, the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea stressed that the task of parliamentarians is to find new opportunities through targeted dialogue for the rapprochement of two countries, their development, and the well-being of peoples.

Other events

The Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Kim Jin-pyo laid a wreath at the Monument of Independence.

In the evening Arkadag Berdimuhamedov hosted an official dinner in honor of the high guest.

///nCa, 21 July 2023 [photo source – screenshots from Turkmen TV]

