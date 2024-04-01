Turkmenistan’s Parliament enacts new laws for energy efficiency, hydrometeorological activity, and ratifies road transport agreement with China

News Central Asia (nCa)

The fifth session of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan’s seventh convocation concluded on Saturday, 30 March 2024, with the adoption of several new laws, as reported by TDH.

Energy Conservation and Efficiency: The newly established “Law of Turkmenistan on Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency” lays the legal and economic groundwork for stimulating energy-saving practices within the country. This law promotes the adoption of energy-efficient technologies and the implementation of energy management systems. These measures are expected to contribute to the long-term health of the national economy and ensure sustainable energy use for future generations.

Strengthening Environmental Monitoring: The “Law of Turkmenistan on Hydrometeorological Activities” establishes the legal framework for providing government bodies, businesses, and citizens with accurate information on hydrometeorological conditions and environmental health. This law also addresses the training of specialists in this field, funding for relevant activities, and international cooperation in environmental monitoring.  Additionally, it defines the national system for hydrometeorological observations.

Ratification of China-Turkmenistan Road Transport Agreement: The Mejlis ratified the “Agreement between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the People’s Republic of China on International Road Transport.” This agreement facilitates mutually beneficial passenger and cargo transportation by road between both countries and allows for transit through their respective territories.

The session also adopted amendments and changes to various codes and laws, including:

  • Civil Procedure Code,
  • Family Code,
  • Land Code,
  • Law on Veterinary Business.

The parliament has also adopted amendments to the regulations governing the honorary titles of “Honored Master of Sports of Turkmenistan” and “Honored Coach of Turkmenistan.” These changes aim to encourage participation individuals with disabilities in physical education and sports, to align the national recognition system in line with international practices for athletes with disabilities.

These newly adopted laws and amendments will be published in Turkmenistan’s official print media. ///nCa, 1 April 2024

 

 

