Parliament of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with OSCE Secretary General

On 4 March 2024, Dunyagozel Gulmanova, Chairperson of the Mejlis (Turkmen Parliament), met with Helga Schmid, Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Gulmanova emphasized the importance of long-term and effective cooperation with international organizations like the OSCE, highlighting that Turkmenistan’s foreign policy prioritizes such partnerships. She pointed out the expanding and evolving nature of collaboration with the OSCE over the years.

Schmid, in turn, explained her presence in Turkmenistan as participation in a high-level meeting with Central Asian Environmental Protection Ministers.

Furthermore, Schmid emphasized the OSCE’s current focus on achieving gender equality and empowering women. She expressed her willingness to share relevant experiences and expertise with Turkmenistan to improve legislation in this area. ///nCa, 5 March 2024