Joint session of the Parliament of Turkmenistan and representatives of the public – Main Outcomes

On 21 January 2023, a joint meeting of both chambers of the Parliament of Turkmenistan – the Halk Maslahaty and the Mejlis of Turkmenistan – and representatives of the public of Turkmenistan took place in Ashgabat. Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov presided at the meeting of the Parliament.

Summary of the session’s outcomes:

The upper house of the Parliament of Halk Maslahaty has been abolished. On the basis of the Constitutional Law signed by the President, a separate body was created – the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) – the highest representative body with broad powers representing the interests of the people of Turkmenistan.

In accordance with the first part of Article 3 of the Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan”, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan is appointed by the President of Turkmenistan.

In accordance with the Decree of the President of Turkmenistan “On the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has been appointed Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty.

On the basis of the Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan “On the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan” Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is a permanent member of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

The bicameral Parliament of Turkmenistan Milli Gengesh has been reverted into a unicameral parliament – the Mejlis.

The Mejlis of Turkmenistan (parliament) is a representative body exercising legislative power.

The Constitutional Law of Turkmenistan On the National Leader of the Turkmen People has been adopted, defining the legal status, rights and powers of the national leader. The law was signed by the President of Turkmenistan.

On the basis of this Law, Hero of Turkmenistan, Honorary Elder of Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is recognized as the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people is a permanent member of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan.

A Constitutional commission has been established to develop and summarize proposals in connection with amendments and additions to the Constitution of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 22 January 2023