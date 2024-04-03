Turkmenistan Takes Part in UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport Session

From 3-4 April 2024, the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris hosts the Ordinary Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS).

The session is attended by CIGEPS Chair, Minister of Sport of Chile Mr.Jaime Pizarro, Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences of UNESCO Ms.Gabriela Ramos, former CIGEPS Chair, Minister of Youth and Sport of Azerbaijan Mr.Farid Gayibov, head of relevant UNESCO departments, representatives of member States of the Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS) and non-governmental organizations.

The delegation of Turkmenistan, consisting of Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Turkmenistan to UNESCO Mr.Maksat Chariev, Head of the International Department of the State Committee for Physical Culture and Sport of Turkmenistan Mr.Shamyrat Seryayev is taking part in the work of this session, Embassy of Turkmenistan to France reports.

The 2024 CIGEPS session will focus on the follow-up to the 7th International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport (MINEPS VII), during which more than 110 Member States endorsed the MINEPS VII Baku Outcome Document, which established the Fit for Life Alliance. This Global Alliance brings together private and public sector actors to support Fit for Life’s national and international implementation.

The Secretariat will present the progress made in Fit for Life’s priority action areas, which include advancing social and environmental legacies of major sport events, strengthening the evidence base on the impact of sport, scaling impact investment in sport, championing gender equality and safeguarding, fighting against racism, empowering youth and unlocking the potential of the African sport ecosystem. An overview of UNESCO’s high-level events for 2024 in connection with the Olympic and Paralympic Games will also be provided.

On November 16, 2023, during the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference, Turkmenistan was elected as a member of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS) for 2023-2027. ///nCa, 3 April 2024