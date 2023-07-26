The Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education will sign a Roadmap for cooperation

On 24 July 2023, an online meeting was held between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education (IITE) to discuss the development of a bilateral Roadmap for cooperation, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in France reports.

On behalf of the Turkmen side, the meeting was attended by the Minister of Education of Turkmenistan Gurbangul Atayeva, Deputy Minister of Education Azat Atayev, representatives of the Ministry, as well as the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to UNESCO Maksat Charyyev.

The UNESCO was represented by the Director of the UNESCO IITE Tao Zhan, Director of the UNESCO Cluster Office in Tehran Golda El-Khoury, and Head of the UNESCO Education Policy Department (Paris) Gwan-Chol Chang.

The participants discussed the development of a Roadmap for cooperation between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education, which will define concrete steps and action plans to promote educational and information initiatives in Turkmenistan jointly with UNESCO.

The parties also exchanged views on the introduction of a new information system for education management in Turkmenistan.

The parties agreed to continue further discussions on the development and content of the Roadmap of, as well as the signing of the document in the near future.

In early June, Turkmenistan’s representative to UNESCO Maksat Charyyev had already met with the Director of IITE Tao Zhan. Then, during the meeting, Zhan offered UNESCO’s technical assistance to promote the implementation of effective digital education strategies in Turkmenistan.

The UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education was established as an integral part of UNESCO by the General Conference of UNESCO at its 29th session (November 1997) and is located in Moscow, Russian Federation. IITE is the only UNESCO сategory 1 Institute that holds a global mandate for ICT in education.

In line with the new Education 2030 Agenda, IITE has developed its strategic priority areas to meet new demands and tasks ahead. The mission of IITE in the new era is promoting the innovative use of ICT and serving as facilitator and enabler for achieving Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4) through ICT-enabled solutions and best practices. ///nCa, 26 July 2023

