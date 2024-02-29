Turkmen delegation is taking part at the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions

From February 27 to March 1, 2024, at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris is being held the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions. The session is attended by heads and representatives of the secretariat of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, Assistant of Director General for Culture, heads of relevant UNESCO departments, representatives of member States of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, as well as representatives of the State parties to the Convention and non-governmental organizations.

The delegation of Turkmenistan, consisting of Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Turkmenistan to UNESCO Maksat Chariev, Head of the Department of Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan J. Kurbanova and the Referent of the Secretariat of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO J. Rematullayeva is taking part in the work of this session.

During the session, the Committee approved the Work Plan of the session and the Work Plan of the Intergovernmental Committee for the period 2024-2025. In addition, the proposals of UNESCO member countries related to the celebration of the 20th anniversary of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions in 2025 were considered. The celebration of the 20th anniversary of this Convention will demonstrate the commitment of UNESCO member countries to promote opportunities for cultural diversity.

The work of the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions will continue until March 1, 2024, which also plans to consider issues of cooperation with civil society organizations to ensure the effective implementation of the Convention based on the broad participation of civil society.

Within the framework of the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, a meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the member countries of this organization was held.

The Turkmen side was represented by representatives of the Secretariat of the National Commission of Turkmenistan for UNESCO and the Ministry of Culture of Turkmenistan.

The meeting of the National Commissions demonstrated the strong commitment of UNESCO member countries to contribute to the ongoing process of implementing the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions through the broad participation of civil society.

The UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions was ratified by Turkmenistan in July 2021. ///Embassy of Turkmenistan to France