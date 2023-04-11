The delegation of Turkmenistan, as a member of the UN Commission on Population and Development, takes part in the 56th session of the Commission

On April 10, 2023, the 56th session of the UN Commission on Population and Development began its work at the UN Headquarters in New York, in which the Head of the population statistics department of the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics Ms. Jahan Pigamova takes part.

The Commission, established in 1946, is a functional body of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), that reviews and evaluates the implementation of the Program of Action of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD), adopted in 1994 in Cairo.

The agenda of the session, which will last until April 14, includes key issues related to the effective implementation of the ICPD Program of Action and its main pillars of action at the national, regional and global levels, the further implementation of internationally agreed development goals, including articulated in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The session will include high-level general debates, ministerial round tables and other meetings that will address a range of population and development issues.

The delegation of Turkmenistan, during the statement within the general debate, presented the national experience and achievements of the country in the field of population, as well as outlined a number of proposals for strengthening multilateral cooperation in this area both at the regional and global levels.

In particular, the joint work of the Government of Turkmenistan and the agencies of the United Nations system on the organization and successful conduct of a complete population and housing census of Turkmenistan in December 2022 was noted.

It was underlined that the results of the census, of course, will be used in the formation of the socio-economic policy of the country, reliable and high-quality statistical information, which is the key for effective decision-making in the process of transformation in the national economy.

In 2019 Turkmenistan was elected a member of the UN Commission on Population and Development for the period 2020-2024. ///nCa, 11 April 2023 (in cooperation with Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN, New York)