Turkmenistan participated in the 6th Extraordinary session of the Intergovernmental Council of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme

On 23 November 2023, Ambassador, Permanent Delegate of Turkmenistan to UNESCO Maksat Chariev took part in the 6th Extraordinary session of the Intergovernmental Council of the Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme held at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

During this session, elections of the members of the IHP Bureau and the members of the following committees:

– Finance Committee;

– Communication and Outreach Committee;

– Resolution Drafting Committee took place.

Ambassador extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected President of the International Hydrological Programme (IHP) and expressed sincere appreciation to the outgoing President of IHP for his productive contributions, as well as to the new Vice-Presidents of the IHP Bureau and the dedicated members of the Finance Committee, the Committee on Communications and Outreach, and the Resolution Drafting Committee.

Ambassador during his speech underscored the profound significance of the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption of the resolution designating March 21 as World Glacier Day, commencing in 2025. This decision underscores the critical importance of glacier preservation on the international agenda, emphasized Ambassador.

Continuing his speech, Maksat Chariev expressed deep appreciation for the role that IHP is poised to play in this decade, particularly in addressing the challenges related to water scarcity and sustainable water management in our region.

Turkmenistan is a member of the Intergovernmental Council of the International Hydrological Programme of UNESCO for the period 2021-2025. ///The Embassy of Turkmenistan to France, 23 November 2023

#Intergovernmental Council of the Intergovernmental Hydrological Programme, #Turkmenistan, #UNESCO