Pakistan is committed to TAPI project, says Federal Minister for Petroleum

In a meeting on Tuesday, 26 March, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador Atadjan Movlamov and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr. Musadik Malik reaffirmed their commitment to completing the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

The ambassador conveyed his felicitations to the minister on assumption of office. In turn, Minister Dr Musadik Malik expressed gratitude for the ambassador’s support and pledged to uphold the partnership between both the countries.

He highlighted TAPI as a “flagship project” and pledged Pakistan’s unwavering dedication to its successful completion.

Dr. Malik noted the significant progress achieved during his previous term in office, underscoring his steadfast commitment to maintaining that momentum.

Ambassador Movlamov provided an update on upcoming meetings, including intergovernmental commission and working group sessions planned for this year.

He emphasized TAPI’s potential as a “win-win situation for all parties involved.”

The Ambassador also extended an invitation to Pakistan to participate in an energy forum Turkmenistan will be hosting in Paris in April. ///nCa, 27 March 2024