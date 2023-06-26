Afghanistan approves oil and gas transit from Turkmenistan to Pakistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Afghanistan has approved a plan to transport gas and oil from Turkmenistan to Pakistan, passing through Afghanistan, for a trial period, according to Afghan news outlets.

The Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs twitted: ” This significant undertaking aims to stimulate economic growth and fortify transit capabilities. The implementation of this project will facilitate the smooth flow of gas and oil from Central Asia to South Asia, leading to a substantial boost in national revenue. Moreover, the transportation sector of the country will experience remarkable development, giving rise to numerous employment prospects for our fellow countrymen.”

Akhundzada Abdulsalam Javad, a spokesman for the Ministry of Industry and Trade, told Salam Watandar newspaper that at the first stage the transit project will be implemented on a trial basis for six months, and at this stage its impact on the domestic market of Afghanistan will be assessed, and then measures will be taken to implement transit on an ongoing basis.

According to Akhundzad Abdulsalam, the transit of oil and gas products from Turkmenistan to Pakistan will be carried out by domestic transport companies. “We want to see in the trial period that it doesn’t have a negative impact on our own markets and see how much we can handle these transfers,” he said.

Recently 21 trailers with LPG from Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan arrived in Pakistan through the border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan Torkham in the northwestern province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. ///nCa, 26 June 2023

 

