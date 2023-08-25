TAPI Gas Pipeline Project is on Track as Pakistan, Turkmenistan Agree to Speed Up Construction

Pakistan and Turkmenistan on Thursday decided to speed up the realization of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, say Pakistani news outlets with reference to the Pakistani energy ministry.

Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Islamabad Atadjan Movlamov met with interim Federal Minister for Energy of Pakistan Muhammad Ali on Thursday, 24 Aug. The sides discussed issues of mutual interests.

Minister Ali stressed the vital role of gas in Pakistan’s economy. “With the increasing energy demand of the country, such projects need an aggressive approach”, he said. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the TAPI project.

During the meeting, the sides agreed to hold regular meetings of the working group to review progress on the TAPI gas pipeline project.

“The progress on this project is in the right direction and will bear fruit. In this context, the Host Government Agreement (HGA) is expected to be concluded, with mutual consensus, in October”, he went on saying.

In addition, the minister announced that the working group for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) electricity transfer project will hold regular meetings to fast-track the project’s implementation.

In June this year Turkmenistan and Pakistan have inked the Joint Implementation Plan (JIP) for the Expedited Implementation of the TAPI Gas Pipeline Project. The Plan underlines the commitment of the participating governments to support and facilitate the project. The document serves as a roadmap for the successful implementation of the TAPI gas pipeline project. It provides a comprehensive framework for coordination, collaboration and timely completion of key activities. ///nCa, 25 August 2023 [photo credit – APP]

