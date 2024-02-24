Business Mission to Astana Paves the Way for Increased Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan cooperation

On February 19-23, 2024, a business mission of Turkmen entrepreneurs took place in Astana, Embassy of Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan reports.

A delegation of Turkmen businessmen visited the capital of Kazakhstan. Representatives of the textile industry and the production of building materials of Turkmenistan spent three days studying the huge investment potential of Astana and Kazakhstan as a whole.

As part of the business tour, businessmen from Turkmenistan also met with the leadership of the Office for Investment and Entrepreneurship Development of the city of Astana, the State Center for Research and Development “Astana Invest” LLP and the Astana Development Center LLP. Guests were provided with information about the mechanisms for implementing investment projects – within the capital’s special economic zone and under an investment contract.

In his welcoming speech, the head of the Department, Khalel Akimzhanov, noted that this year it is planned to complete the adjustment of the feasibility study for the second Industrial Park of the «Astana-Technopolis» free economic zone (FEZ).

The start of infrastructure construction is planned for 2025. Also in the capital, work is underway to create an Agrarian-Industrial Zone, where food industry enterprises and agricultural processing will be located and the implementation of a Logistics Park has begun, which will reduce the costs of transporting goods, speed up the delivery process and improve the quality of logistics services in the region.

Representatives of the Turkmen business community were interested in the possibility of locating textile and construction bitumen production on the territory of the Astana-Technopolis FEZ, with the possibility of selling products in Kazakhstan.

Potential investors also took part in an introductory tour organized by Astana Invest to the enterprises of the Industrial Park.

During the meeting, prospects for interaction on a wide range of issues in the field of investment cooperation, construction, chemical production, and innovation space were discussed.

Following the visit, entrepreneurs from the two countries identified points of mutual interest, noting great opportunities for developing partnerships in various industries.

Emphasizing the importance and significance of holding cross days to strengthen and bring the two peoples closer, the Kazakh side expressed its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance to the Turkmen side in the implementation of investment projects.

Turkmen entrepreneurs also visited the National Company “KAZAKH INVEST”, where the project manager of the department for attracting investments and marketing Ersultan Zhanabaev presented a detailed presentation “Why Kazakhstan”, talking about the investment climate in our country, priority areas for investment and advantages for investors.

Members of the delegation from Turkmenistan could talk about the priorities for the development of trade policy with the management of the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center JSC. As part of the business mission, a meeting was organized with the First Deputy General Director of QazTrade, Nurlan Kulbatyrov.

In addition, taking into account the extremely pragmatic and practical result-oriented nature of such events as intercountry business missions, the most important point of the program was the organization of a whole series of B2B meetings between Kazakh and Turkmen businessmen interested in cooperation.

The visit was organized by the Astana Diplomatic Club with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Turkmenistan as part of efforts to strengthen contacts between the business circles of the two countries and promote the further development of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation.

Such events have proven to be one of the effective tools for developing and strengthening Kazakh-Turkmen trade and economic cooperation. We can expect positive results from the first business mission of Turkmen entrepreneurs to Kazakhstan.

Continuation of work towards the development of Kazakh-Turkmen trade, economic and investment cooperation will be the organization of a business mission to Almaty, Shymkent, Aktau and Astana in the near future.

Entrepreneurs from Turkmenistan interested in participating in the business mission can contact the representative of the organizers in Ashgabat by phone: +993 62 606885. ///nCa, 24 February 2024