Astana invites businessmen from Turkmenistan to explore the business and investment potential of the Kazakhstan capital

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan consistently pursue a policy of developing cooperation in the trade and economic sphere. Progress in this direction is facilitated by the activities of the Diplomatic Club “Astana”, aimed at establishing direct contacts between businessmen of the two countries.

Their business missions, connecting entrepreneurs from both countries, have proven highly effective in unlocking new opportunities and fostering collaboration. The business tours that the Club organizes aim at raising awareness of entrepreneurs about the available opportunities for cooperation and market research.

In 2023, entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan visited Turkmenistan with two such business missions. And from 19 to 23 February 2024, the Diplomatic Club “Astana” is preparing a similar trip of Turkmen entrepreneurs to the Kazakhstan’s capital.

Astana was not chosen by chance as a destination for conducting a business mission. This modern, rapidly growing metropolis ranks among Kazakhstan’s largest and boasts a high standard of living.

It’s also the region’s business, political, and financial center, housing the Astana International Financial Center, which participants will have the opportunity to explore.

The Kazakhstan’s capital also has other advantages that ensure its investment and business attractiveness. First of all, Astana is a dynamically growing market with a proportionally increasing demand for a wide variety of goods and services. Over the past 10 years, the city’s population has doubled and now stands at more than 1.4 million people.

In addition, Astana is a center of attraction for highly qualified young professionals, has a stable economy, developed infrastructure and deep digitalization of many spheres of life (including transport connectivity not only across the country, but with neighboring countries as well).

Business tours of the Diplomatic Club “Astana” are organized with an eye to creating maximum opportunities to achieve tangible outcomes – specific agreements, contracts, projects.

Turkmen entrepreneurs interested in the unique business opportunities of Astana and Kazakhstan can get additional information about the business mission from the representatives of the Club in Ashgabat:

Zemin Syyakhat Business Company: tel: +993 62 60 68 85

The draft program of the business mission can be found on the website https://dipclub.kz/astana

///nCa, 24 January 2024 (in cooperation with the Diplomatic Club “Astana”)