Joint Kazakhstan-Afghanistan Business Forum in Kabul – Kazakhstan to open trade representation in Herat – Batch of humanitarian aid handed to Afghanistan

According to the media of Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, and the official website of the prime minister of Kazakhstan, a Kazakh delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister forTrade, Minister Serik Zhumangarin, visited Kabul recently.

The delegation included 18 heads or senior representatives of enterprises from Kazakhstan.

The joint Kazakhstan-Afghanistan business forum took place and the delegation had a meeting with the deputy prime minister of Afghanistan, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

It was announced that Kazakhstan will open its trade representation office in Afghanistan with its head office in Herat.

The key tasks of the trade representation will be to promote expansion of trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan, expansion of economic telecommunication, transportation and logistics cooperation between the regions of the two countries, use of transit and cross-border potential of Afghanistan for trade with the region’s countries, attraction of investment in Kazakhstan’s economy.

Kazakhstan’s trade representation in Afghanistan is intended to be a platform for organization of B2B meetings between the business circles of the two countries in Kazakhstan and Afghanistan. For this, a consulting center will be set up at the trade representation to make available information about Kazakhstan’s exported products, its trade legislation, holding marketing surveys and analyses, etc., says the Kazakh media.

Kazakhstan mainly supplies Afghanistan with wheat flour, wheat-rye flour, wheat, railway locomotives, flax seeds and sunflower oil.

The enterprises of Kazakhstan represented in the delegation are engaged in exporting food products (wheat flour, pasta, confectionery, soft drinks and dairy products). The entrepreneurs reportedly reached an agreement on supplying US$4 million worth of Kazakh wheat flour to Afghanistan.

The delegation handed a batch of humanitarian to the Taliban authorities. /// nCa, 18 April 2023 [Images credit gov.kz]