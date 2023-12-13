Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan Businessmen agreed to hold a bilateral business forum in 2024

In the first decade of December, a delegation from Kazakhstan successfully completed a four-day business mission to Turkmenistan. Organized by the Diplomatic Club “Astana” with the support of the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan, the mission aimed to strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

The delegation members visited Ashgabat, Mary, Arkadag, Turkmenbashi, where they got acquainted with the potential of Turkmen enterprises, presented the opportunities of Kazakhstani business, outlined promising areas of cooperation, and agreed on further development of partnership.

A business mission started in Mary city, where the delegation visited an enterprise for the production of sausage products, confectionery and dairy products and an enterprise specializing in the manufacture of shoes from local raw materials. Kazakh businessmen also met with representatives of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Mary province, with whom they discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of transport, logistics and agriculture.

The next stop was Ashgabat, where the business mission had fruitful meetings with the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan. The Turkmen side presented the capabilities of local enterprises, providing the Kazakh delegation with valuable insights into their companies’ activities. Both parties expressed their unequivocal willingness to cooperate, identifying potential areas such as education, agriculture, information technology, and drip irrigation in horticulture.

Representatives of the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan expressed gratitude to Kayyrbolat Sakhmetov, the president of the Diplomatic Club “Astana”, for organizing this mission, recognizing the importance of such events for strengthening economic ties between the countries. During the conversation, the parties agreed to organize a business forum in Ashgabat in 2024 with the participation of Kazakhstan business community. The idea of holding an interregional business forum and exhibition in the Avaza tourist zone was also voiced and supported.

In Ashgabat, the Kazakhstani delegation also took part in the International Exhibition of advanced food production technologies “Agro Pack Turkmenistan-2023”. Such events traditionally help to expand the horizons of cooperation.

Then, the business mission proceeded to Arkadag, where the innovative concept of a “smart city” is being implemented. The delegation witnessed firsthand how energy-saving technologies are being used in residential complex construction and social infrastructure management, with preparations underway for integrating IT solutions into educational institutions. Given Kazakhstan’s extensive experience in digitalization, this area was identified as highly promising for collaborative efforts. Kazakhstani enterprises successfully showcased their capabilities within the framework of the mission, particularly highlighting their expertise in smart infrastructure management systems for parking, traffic, and so on.

Additionally, entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan visited the State Commodity Exchange of Turkmenistan. The members of the delegation exchanged contacts with their Turkmen colleagues and expressed interest in further cooperation.

Prospects for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector were explored at negotiations with the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan. The parties stressed the importance of developing transport road, rail and marine corridors to ensure the efficient goods flows and to leverage the transit opportunities of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of human capital development and scientific cooperation. Kazakhstan’s Maritime Academy, affiliated operating on the basis of the Kazakh-British Technical University (KBTU), plays a key role in this area.

Furthermore, KBTU is collaborating with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to establish a logistics research and development center. The university has also launched Master’s programs in logistics specifically geared towards revitalizing and developing the historic Silk Road. During the mission, KBTU representatives extended an invitation to Turkmenistan to join this collaborative hub and engage in joint scientific projects.

The topic of transport and logistics continued at the next stage of the business mission – in the city of Turkmenbashi, where the International Seaport is located.

The Kazakhstani delegation’s visit to Turkmenbashi included stops at a shipbuilding and ship repair plant, as well as enterprises focused on vegetable production and plastic pallet manufacturing. These targeted visits provided valuable opportunities for in-depth discussions concerning potential collaborations in key areas for both countries.

As previously mentioned, this is not the first business mission undertaken by Kazakhstan to Turkmenistan. These events undoubtedly prove their effectiveness, enabling entrepreneurs to learn more about the economic and industrial landscapes of both nations, fostering direct connections with potential partners, and unveiling new opportunities for collaboration.

In practice, such initiatives actively contribute to the implementation of the two states’ commitment to expanding economic cooperation and increasing mutual trade. Moreover, the strengthening of business and human interactions lays the foundation for a long-term partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, built on the principles of mutual trust, respect, understanding, and shared benefit./// Diplomatic Club Astana, 13 December 2023