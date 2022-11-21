US business mission to visit Ashgabat early December

On 5-6 December 2022, US-Turkmenistan Business Council will be leading a business mission to Ashgabat, according to USTBC official website.

Earlier Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-US Business Council, Eric Stewart commented to Trend that there are great prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the field of trade and investment.

“This will be a good opportunity to strengthen and further deepen relations between Turkmenistan and the US. We want to keep relations fresh and continue pursuing business opportunities,” the executive director said.

The US-Turkmenistan Business Council is a Washington, DC based non-profit organization that promotes commercial relations between the United States and Turkmenistan. The members of the Council are ExxonMobil, L3Harris, Medtronic, Oxbow, S2 Global, Trans Caspian Resources, Visa, Zeppelin, John Deer, Zeppelin, Boeing, CNH Industrial, Caterpillar, Coca Cola, Tricon Energy, UGT Renewables, Westport Trading Europe Limited. ///nCa, 21 November 2022