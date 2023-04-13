Kyrgyzstan to send business mission to Ashgabat

The National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan, together with the Embassy in Turkmenistan, plans to organize a business mission to Ashgabat in May this year, “Economist.kg ” reports with reference to the press service of the agency.

The business mission is an important event for the development of bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan to establish relations between business circles, the source notes.

The mission’s task is to discuss with Turkmen colleagues such areas of partnership as tourism, industry, agriculture and light industry.

Healthcare, hotel and restaurant business, architecture and construction, IT technologies, international transportation, marketing and consulting will also be subject of the talks.

The trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan in 2022 exceeded US $ 82 million, a record growth of 117.1% compared to 2021. Nevertheless, these figures do not reflect the full potential of trade relations between the two countries. The main export items to Kyrgyzstan from Turkmenistan are petroleum products, electricity and vegetables.///nCa, 13 April 2023