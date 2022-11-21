Russian business mission to visit Turkmenistan

News Central Asia (nCa)

A group of interested medium- and large-sized business representatives from the Russian regions will visit Ashgabat from 12 to 15 December 2022.

The business mission will be organized with the assistance of the Russian-Turkmen Business Council, the Administration of the President of the Russia and the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia.

The visit is aimed at familiarizing with the business climate, competitive and socio-political environment of Turkmenistan, as well as developing a business strategy for each of the participants, building logistics channels, and reaching concrete agreements with Turkmen partners. ///nCa, 20 November 2022

