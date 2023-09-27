Turkmenistan Celebrates 32nd Independence Day with Solemn Parade: Photo report

News Central Asia (nCa)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan – On 27 September 2023, Turkmenistan celebrated its 32nd Independence Day with a solemn parade in Ashgabat. The parade, which was held in front of the state tribune, showcased the country’s military and economic power.

The grand celebration opened with a procession of crews representing all branches of Armed Forces of Turkmenistan, followed by a review of the country’s military-technical power. Planes and helicopters of the Turkmenistan Air Force joined the parade in the sky.

The servicemen chanted “People, Motherland, Glory to the Commander-in-Chief!” and were greeted from the rostrum by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The spectacular event continued with vibrant shows of various branches of the national economic complex and five regions of Turkmenistan. Hundreds of colorful balloons soared into the sky during each performance.

Dozens of guests gathered at the podium, including foreign businessmen, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions accredited in Turkmenistan, foreign and local press, members of the Turkmen diaspora living abroad, as well as representatives of state institutions, organizations, well-known public figures, and elders. ///nCa, 27 September 2023

