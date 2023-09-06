The 32nd anniversary of Independence of Uzbekistan celebrated in Ashgabat

On 5 September 2023, the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan hosted an official reception at the Yildiz Hotel on the occasion of the celebration of the 32nd anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The event was attended by representatives of the government, political and business circles of Turkmenistan, creative intelligentsia, members of the Uzbek community, heads and employees of the diplomatic corps and international organizations, representatives of local and foreign media, managers of leading public and private travel agencies of the host country. There were about 150 guests in total.

On the Turkmen side, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Co-chairman of the Uzbek-Turkmen intergovernmental commission Batyr Atdayev was as the main guest of the celebration.

In his address to the participants of the event, the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan spoke about ongoing large-scale reforms in Uzbekistan in the socio-political and socio-economic life of the country.

It was emphasized that thanks to the reforms carried out under the leadership of the President of Uzbekistan Sh.M.Mirziyoyev, today every Uzbek feels his involvement in the fate of the country and shows solidarity around common goals and objectives of creation and development.

The participants of the celebration were informed that this year 2023 has become a year that has left a special mark in the history of country.

Thus, a Constitutional referendum was held in the country, which allowed to update the text of this fundamental document by more than 60% and brought it in line with the fundamental democratic transformations in the life of society over the past 7 years.

Respecting the firm political will of the Uzbek people, their desire to live in a free and prosperous country, taking into account the growing demand among the population for justice, equality and democracy, the national leader of the Uzbek people Sh.M.Mirziyoyev decided to get a new mandate of trust from voters and hold early presidential elections of the Republic of Uzbekistan in accordance with the updated Constitution.

Having carefully weighed all the pros and cons, on 9 July, the Uzbeks came to the polling stations and made their choice in favor of Sh.M.Mirziyoyev, who over the past seven years, not in words, but in deeds, proved his boundless love for the Uzbek people, as well as his willingness to serve tirelessly and selflessly for the sake of their interests and aspirations.

In his inaugural speech after the elections, Sh.M.Mirziyoyev, speaking about the work to be done in the next seven years, once again stressed that the highest goal of Uzbek statehood is to build a New Uzbekistan, a state for the people, creating opportunities for every member of society to live a happy life.

The participants of the celebration were also informed about the main macroeconomic achievements of Uzbekistan in recent years, the reforms carried out in the country in the field of development of green energy, innovative economy and tourism.

They were also informed about the current state and prospects for the development of Uzbek-Turkmen relations.

It was emphasized that the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, formed thanks to the political will of the leaders of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan – Sh.M.Mirziyoyev and G.M.Berdimuhamedov – has reached a new qualitative level after the election of S.G.Berdimuhamedov as the president of the fraternal state.

During the official visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh.M.Mirziyoyev to Turkmenistan on 20-21 October 2022, a Declaration on deepening strategic partnership between two states was signed.

The opening of the Tashkent Park in Ashgabat was a golden milestone in the history of bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Together with the Ashgabat Park in Tashkent, the two parks form a timeless portal of friendship between the two countries.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers B.Atdayev, on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan S. Berdimuhamedov, congratulated the Uzbek people on Independence Day, wished success in implementing the tasks of implementing reforms in political, socio-economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

It was noted that the rapid transformations carried out by the President of Uzbekistan allowed in a short time to achieve great progress in building a democratic state based on the rule of law, strengthening the country’s position in the international arena, forming a strong civil society, creating a socially oriented market economy, ensuring the welfare of the population and its prosperity.

Touching upon the development of bilateral cooperation, the historical community of culture, language and traditions of two peoples, the positive dynamics of the development of relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, trusting and warm relations between the Presidents of the two countries were emphasized.

It was noted that the level of interstate dialogue, its trustfulness, sincerity and openness allow us to constructively discuss all emerging issues and reach mutually acceptable solutions.

B.Atdayev said that the firm readiness of the two countries for real cooperation in specific and strategic areas was evident in the wide celebration of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

It was noted that the anniversary celebrations in Tashkent and Ashgabat, during which humanitarian supplies were also exchanged, were truly unprecedented in the modern history of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

In conclusion of his speech, B.Atdayev, on behalf of President S.Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan G.Berdimuhamedov, cordially congratulated the fraternal people of Uzbekistan on Independence Day and wished peace and prosperity.

It should be noted that the celebrations on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan were organized in the most fashionable hotel in Ashgabat.

The venue of the official reception was decorated with portraits of the two presidents, flags of the two states were hung out. The official part was accompanied by the anthems of the Republic of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Within the framework of the event, the diplomatic mission, together with the State Unitary Enterprise “National PR Center”, organized an exhibition of folk art and tourism potential of Uzbekistan.

Video presentations of tourist routes of Uzbekistan were screened on the monitors in the lobby of the hotel.

Photographs of modern Tashkent, historical and cultural sights and monuments of Samarkand, Khiva, Urgench, Bukhara were presented.

The widespread participation of famous representatives of culture and art of Turkmenistan of Uzbek nationality in the celebration of the Independence Day of Uzbekistan was a special highlight. The State Unitary Enterprise “National PR Center” provided assistance to the Embassy of Uzbekistan in this regard.

So, the famous Turkmen master Bakhtiyor Khojaniyazov organized his own exhibition of pottery of the Urgench ancient kitchen of next to the Uzbek exposition.

As noted by the Turkmen potter, who is the owner of the ancient amulet of the Urgench masters, which passes into the hands of the 17th generation, the heritage of the “Kitchen of Urgench” most vividly demonstrates the common origins of the Uzbek and Turkmen peoples.

According to him, when Uzbeks and Turkmens lived as part of unified state entities, the political and intellectual power of our ancestors influenced the course of world history.

In this regard, Bakhtiyor Khojaniyazov expressed deep satisfaction with the comprehensive development and expansion of Uzbek-Turkmen relations of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

He expressed confidence that mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries will contribute to improving the well-being of the peoples of two countries and ensuring lasting peace, stability, security and prosperity in the Central Asian region.

The ensemble led by Nuraddin Sattorov, a Turkmen artist of Uzbek origin from Dashoguz, performed in the cultural part of the reception.

The participants of the Uzbek dance group Dashoguz masterfully performed Khorezm dances and broke the ovation with their incomparable performance of meaningful movements in the Yildiz banquet hall, which was filled to capacity.

The energetic plasticity, brightness and passion, sincerity, and cheerfulness of the performers’ movements conveyed the special attitude of the Uzbek people to the greatest and dearest holiday – Independence Day.

The skill of the performers, their magnificent physical condition, which allows them to perform dizzying movements, amazing and colorful costumes, with gold patterns and embroidery, were a vivid evidence of the careful attitude and attention of representatives of the Uzbek community of Turkmenistan to the preservation and development of the original culture and traditions of Uzbek people.

A kind of culmination of the concert program was the Khorezm melodies of “paka pak” and “kayrak” performed by Nuraddin Sattorov, showing the high skill and professionalism of the performers.

The Turkmen and foreign guests gathered at the event enthusiastically cheered for the Uzbek artists, whose energetic movements filled the dance floor.

The celebration of the Independence Day of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan left its participants with an indelible impression of the rich culture and traditions of the Uzbek people, and made them want to visit Uzbekistan one day, which is rightfully considered the pearl of the East. ///nCa, 6 September 2023 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Turkmenistan)

