President of Turkmenistan greets nation on 32nd anniversary of Independence

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan has felicitated the nation on the 32nd anniversary of the independence of the country.

Here is the text of the message of the president:

My dear people! Dear compatriots!

I cordially congratulate you on the 32nd anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan – the most important date in the life of our democratic, legal and secular state! I am confident that the celebrations held to commemorate the main holiday in the era of the Renaissance of a new era of the powerful state will increase our pride in the successes and achievements of the country, glorifying our unity and cohesion!

Independence is our great achievement, which has gained authority, honor and glory for the Motherland throughout the world. 32 years ago, the state independence of Turkmenistan was recognized by the world community, and a solid foundation for today’s development and success was laid. In recent years, thanks to the enormous creative energy of the people, our Fatherland has turned into a comprehensively developing state. The transformations carried out in a short period of time in the political, economic, social and cultural spheres significantly increased the standard of living of citizens, increased the power and creative potential of the country, and strengthened its unshakable foundation.

At the current stage of independent development – in the era of the Renaissance of a new era of the powerful state – Turkmenistan is confidently moving forward along the path of progress, we are improving our democratic and fair society, putting concern for the people and interests of the country first.

Great importance is attached to the systematic and harmonious development of the national economy, its successful integration into the system of world economic relations. We are carrying out large-scale work on the improvement of villages and cities, the construction of comfortable residential complexes, highways, the creation of large industrial complexes with advanced technologies, and the development of transport and communications.

This year, the country created the highest representative body of people’s power in Turkmenistan – Khalk Maslakhaty. National elections were held on the principles of democracy, openness and freedom of expression and a new composition of members of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan, the Halk Maslahaty and members of the Gengeshes were elected. Many large social and industrial facilities have been built and put into operation, designed to help improve the living conditions of the people.

The first stage of the city of national importance Arkadag was inaugurated and the construction of its second stage was launched. These achievements in economic and social development, great labor successes emphasize the socio-political significance of celebrating the next anniversary of the Motherland’s independence in the year of “Happy Youth with Arkadag Serdar,” as evidenced by the scale of the celebrations.

Dear compatriots!

Independence is our glorious past, happy life today, great future. Independence is our honor and glory. And therefore, our veneration and sincere devotion to sacred independence are eternal and unshakable.

In the era of the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state, we are consistently developing bilateral and multilateral international relations, steadily implementing our foreign policy committed to the principles of peace and good neighborliness. Today, the international community has great respect for the significant role of independent neutral Turkmenistan in the field of international relations and actively supports our important initiatives.

The unanimous adoption at the initiative of our country this year of the resolution “The Role of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia”, the establishment of November 26 as “World Sustainable Transport Day” increased the international authority and glory of the Motherland, and the feeling of our immense pride.

The active participation of Turkmenistan in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, where the key issues of our time were voiced, clearly demonstrates that our independent neutral state is reaching a new level of foreign policy activity.

Our initiatives and proposals, put forward from the high rostrum of the General Assembly, are aimed at uniting the efforts of the international community in strengthening world peace, ensuring security, creating the necessary conditions for sustainable development and environmental protection. All this will contribute to further strengthening the authority of our independent neutral state – Turkmenistan – on the world stage.

My dear people! Dear compatriots!

Once again, I cordially congratulate you on the national holiday – the 32nd anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan!

In the era of the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state, I wish our courageous people, who set great goals for themselves, good health, long life, happiness and prosperity!

Let our Motherland continue to be glorified, following the bright path of sacred independence, reaching new high milestones along the path of progress and prosperity! /// nCa, 27 September 2023

