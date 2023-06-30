Photo report from the opening ceremony of Arkadag city 30/06/2023 By Admin The inauguration ceremony of the Arkadag City of Turkmenistan was held on 29 June 2023. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov led the festive event. Here are some pictures from the day: #Turkmenistan, #Arkadag_City, #inauguration, #pictures, Related posts: Delegations from 14 countries to take part in the opening of the city of Arkadag SerdarGB led the groundbreaking ceremony of II phase of the smart-city Arkadag – Arkadag city will open on 29 June Experts from Belgium-based Diplomatic World Institute share their impressions of Arkadag city opening ceremony Grand ceremony marks official inauguration of Arkadag City in Turkmenistan The Institute “Diplomatic World” from Brussels sent a video message on the eve of the opening of the city of Arkadag Arkadag city declared a city of national importance in Turkmenistan President of Turkmenistan attended the inauguration ceremony of President Erdogan Groundbreaking ceremony of the Main Mosque of the Akhal province took place in Arkadag Phase II of Arkadag city development opens up wide opportunities for the participation of Turkish business, says Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov SerdarGB led the opening ceremony of a new residential complex in Ashgabat