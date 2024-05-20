Islamic Organization for Food Security Proposes Cooperation Areas with Central Asia

The Islamic Organization for Food Security offers the Central Asian countries several priority areas of cooperation, including attracting investments in agriculture and the creation of genetic banks. Ambassador Berik Aryn, Director General of IOFS outlined key initiatives for cooperation during his remarks at the meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Central Asian countries in Astana.

The presented proposals include:

• Expanding Membership: Aryn encouraged Central Asian countries to join IOFS as full members, facilitating stronger coordination on food security issues.

• Genetic banks: The IOFS proposed establishing genetic banks to safeguard the region’s unique genetic resources.

• Boosting Investment: An IOFS Fund was suggested to establish the IOFS Fund to support agricultural investment and market stability.

• Sharing Knowledge: Aryn called for creating model support centers to share best practices in agriculture and water management.

Ambassador Aryn explained how IOFS is working towards improving food security across the geography of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The key initiatives discussed included the development of agri-food systems, state food security management, and the provision of humanitarian aid to support regions in need.

The IOFS, established in 2016 at Kazakhstan’s initiative, is an intergovernmental organization within the OIC focused on ensuring food security for member states. Its headquarters are located in Astana, Kazakhstan.///nCa, 20 May 2024