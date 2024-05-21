Russia welcomes Turkmenistan’s joining the Russia-Islamic World platform

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 20 May 2024, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to the Russian Federation Esen Aydogdiyev met with Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council (upper house of Russian parliament) Konstantin Kosachev, the Turkmen diplomatic mission in Moscow reports.

“Senators are interested in such meetings being held regularly and included in the work schedule. Contacts with diplomatic representatives facilitate interparliamentary activities,” the Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council said.

He noted that Russian lawmakers prioritize the development of relations with Turkmenistan.

Kosachev recalled that Russia is actively involved in the activities of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and seeks to expand contacts with Muslim nations. He welcomed Turkmenistan’s joining the Russia-Islamic World format.

“We will strive to give additional momentum to regular meetings at the level of the heads of parliaments of Russia and Turkmenistan, as well as in the Ashgabat format, a new platform for interparliamentary cooperation between Central Asian countries and Russia,” he stressed.

Ambassador Aydogdiyev drew attention to the fact that the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed to intensify contacts with the Federation Council. The diplomat expressed his intention to contribute to the further development of Russian-Turkmen interparliamentary cooperation.

During the conversation, the details of the meeting in Kazan between Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and the National Leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov were discussed. ///nCa, 21 May 2024

 

 

