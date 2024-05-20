Helicopter carrying President of Iran presumably in crash

[This is breaking news. Further developments would be reported at our website]

A helicopter carrying the top officials of Iran including President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian disappeared on Sunday, 19 May 2024.

It was a part of the convoy of three helicopters returning after the inauguration of Qiz Qalasi dam at the Aras River, located at the border with Azerbaijan, where the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan jointly led the ceremony of putting the dam into operation earlier in the day. This is the third dam built on the Aras River cooperatively built by Iran and Azerbaijan.

The two other helicopter in the convoy returned safely to their destination.

Massive search is underway for the presidential helicopter, that according to various reports, disappeared either near the city of Jolfa or the settlement of Uzi. According to IRNA, citing the account of some residents who heard the sounds, the accident took place in the Dizmar Forest region, between Uzi and Pir Davood, near the northern Varzaqan area of East Azerbaijan province.

The Iranian media initially described the incident as hard landing but by the evening of Sunday, they changed it to crash.

The Bell 212 helicopter was carrying President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, governor of East Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, and Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, the representative of the Supreme Leader in East Azerbaijan.

The accident possibly took place at 13:30 IRST (UTC+03:30), in the mountainous area near Varzaqan, en route to Tabriz from Khudafarin.

The Bell 212 helicopter has the capacity for one pilot and up to 14 passengers. Its cruise speed is 190 km/h and range is 439 km. this helicopter is certified for operation in marginal weather conditions. The 212 is powered by a Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6T-3 Twin-Pac made up of two coupled PT6 power turbines driving a common gearbox. They are capable of producing up to 1,800 shp (1,342 kW). Should one power section fail the remaining section can deliver 900 shp (671 kW) for 30 minutes, or 765 shp (571 kW) continuously, enabling the 212 to maintain cruise performance at maximum weight.

The search operation is hindered by the poor visibility and other weather and terrain conditions. The area is in heavy rain, fog, and strong winds.

Drones, search-and-rescue teams, specially trained dogs, and the Copernicus satellite system are aiding the search.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told Iran’s state television that due to the tough weather conditions, it may take time for the search and rescue team to reach the site of the crash.

He expressed hope that the team will reach the site soon and convey more information.

Minister of Health Bahram Einollahi, who is also present in the area, has said that all the medical equipment, including ambulance buses, specialist doctors and surgeons have been dispatched to the area of the crash to help possible injured people.

President of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), Pir-Hossein Koulivand, stated that the number of relief teams in the region has doubled from 20 to 40.

He mentioned that the teams are facing challenging weather conditions and the area is difficult to access, but the search efforts are ongoing.

Koulivand added that the relief teams utilized drones for search operations, but the weather conditions have made it impossible to conduct aerial searches.

He mentioned that the teams are relying on rapid response forces in the region, which is a mountainous area approximately 2 hours away from Tabriz.

Babak Yektaparast, the emergency services spokesman, reported that the country dispatched eight ambulances to the area of the incident where the president’s helicopter crashed.

He noted that due to severe fog, air relief is not possible.

In an interview with IRNA, Yektaparast mentioned that emergency relief teams, including technicians and doctors, have been sent to the region since the accident was reported, and they are actively searching for the helicopter.

Emergency paramedics are also conducting ground searches for the accident location.

IRNA reported at about 5am today that the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has confirmed that rescue and search teams have identified President Ebrahim Raisi’s crashed chopper.

According to IRNA, Pir-Hossein Kolivand made the announcement on Monday morning, saying the teams have arrived at the wreckage of the crashed copter.

He did not give further detail but said “the condition is not good”.

“73 rescue teams are present in the search area of the helicopter in Tawal village with advanced and specialized equipment”, he added.

Earlier, the Red Crescent’s National Emergency Management Headquarters announced that its rescue teams have moved to the 2 identified hot spots identified by a Turkish drone.

On Sunday evening, President Putin of Russia invited Ambassador Kazem Jalali to his office to express concern and assure that Russia will provide all possible support in the search and rescue operation.

Russia’s Minister of Defense, Andrey Belousov; Secretary of the National Security Council, Sergei Shoigu; Chief of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov; Minister of Civil Defense, Emergencies and Disaster Relief Alexander Korenkov; Special Assistant to the President, Igor Levitin and, one of the senior officials of the Federal Security Organization were present in the meeting.

Russia will send today two planes with 50 of the country’s best forces with full equipment and trained climbers to enter the crash area. In addition, two Russian helicopters will also join the operation.

Iran requested a night vision search and rescue helicopter from Turkey, according to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. Turkey also pledged thirty-two rescue personnel and six vehicles.

Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, announced that the European Union would activate the Copernicus Emergency Management Service (rapid response satellite mapping) at Iran’s request.

The foreign office of Turkmenistan expressed readiness to provide the necessary assistance to Iran. The other countries in the region and neighbourhood have also acted swiftly to provide all possible support and assistance in the search and rescue operation./// nCa, 20 May 2024 at 8:30 Ashgabat time