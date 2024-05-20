President of Iran, other officials perish in helicopter crash

The Iranian official news agency IRNA has confirmed that President Ebrahim Raisi and other top officials including the foreign minister perished in the helicopter crash that took place on the afternoon of 19 May 2024.

The IRNA says that there were no survivors in the crash, found by the rescue teams led by the Red Crescent Society of Iran.

The president and his team were returning after the opening of a dam on Aras River, built jointly by Iran and Azerbaijan.

Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raees al-Sadati, 64, was the eighth president of Iran. He was born on 23 December 1960 in the city of Mashhad. Before being elected as the president of Iran, he served in various positions in the legal system of Iran, including the head of the judicial branch, attorney general, and member of the expediency recognition assembly and the vice chairman of the council of leadership experts and the administration of Astan Quds Razavi.

According to the constitution, Vice President Muhammad Mukhbar should become the Acting President of Iran until a new President is formally elected.

Last night, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, assured the public that whatever the situation, they should have no fear of any disruptions in the administration of the state. /// nCa, 20 May 2024 10:00am