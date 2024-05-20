News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » President of Iran, other officials perish in helicopter crash

President of Iran, other officials perish in helicopter crash

By

The Iranian official news agency IRNA has confirmed that President Ebrahim Raisi and other top officials including the foreign minister perished in the helicopter crash that took place on the afternoon of 19 May 2024.

The IRNA says that there were no survivors in the crash, found by the rescue teams led by the Red Crescent Society of Iran.

The president and his team were returning after the opening of a dam on Aras River, built jointly by Iran and Azerbaijan.

Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raees al-Sadati, 64, was the eighth president of Iran. He was born on 23 December 1960 in the city of Mashhad. Before being elected as the president of Iran, he served in various positions in the legal system of Iran, including the head of the judicial branch, attorney general, and member of the expediency recognition assembly and the vice chairman of the council of leadership experts and the administration of Astan Quds Razavi.

According to the constitution, Vice President Muhammad Mukhbar should become the Acting President of Iran until a new President is formally elected.

Last night, Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, assured the public that whatever the situation, they should have no fear of any disruptions in the administration of the state. /// nCa, 20 May 2024 10:00am

 

Related posts:

  1. Helicopter carrying President of Iran presumably in crash
  2. Iran ready to put into operation phase 11 of South Pars – it will add more than 4 bcm of annual gas output of Iran
  3. Iran is ready to promote cooperation with Turkmenistan in the field of electricity and gas, says President Raisi
  4. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov to visit Iran soon
  5. Trade and Economic Cooperation Take Center Stage at Meeting Between Turkmenistan’s President and Iran’s Minister of Road and Urban Development
  6. President of Turkmenistan and president-elect of Iran in telephone conversation
  7. Turkmenistan in transition this week – president, president-elect in phone conversation with more world leaders
  8. Turkmenistan’s senior officials from petroleum sector and UAE government officials to attend International Investment Roadshow in Dubai
  9. President of Turkmenistan met with the leaders of Tajikistan and Iran in Dushanbe
  10. President of Turkmenistan receives minister of oil of Iran
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan