President and National Leader of Turkmenistan send messages of condolence to Iran

President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov have sent messages of condolence to Iran on the tragic demise of the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and other top officials including the foreign minister in a helicopter crash on 19 May 2024.

Their messages express grief at the tragedy and solidarity and support for the leadership and the people of Iran in this hour of sorrow.

In Iran, the government held an emergency meeting in which, according to the constitution, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has assumed the duties of the acting president of Iran.

The constitution requires that the elections for the next president be held within 50 days unless there are unavoidable circumstances preventing it.

The Red Crescent Society of Iran says that arrangements are being made to transfer the bodies of the crash victims to Tabriz.

The arrangements for the funeral have not announced as yet.

The embassy of Iran in Turkmenistan may soon announce the opening of the book of condolences. /// nCa, 20 May 2024 – 12:45