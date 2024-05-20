Kazakhstan hosted the first Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Central Asian countries

The first Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Central Asian countries was held in Astana on 16 May 2024.

The event was attended by Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov, Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov, Secretary of the Security Council of Tajikistan Nasrullo Mahmudzoda, Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan Viktor Mahmudov and military attache of the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan Annamyrat Yagmyrov.

During the event, a thorough exchange of views took place on topical issues of regional and international security, including the development of cooperation in the fields of water, energy and food security.

The sides also discussed aspects of transport security and the development of the transport and logistics potential of the Central Asian countries.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation in the field of strengthening regional security. ///nCa, 20 May 2024