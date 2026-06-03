EBRD names new Regional Head of Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan

Nodira Mansurova has been named new Regional Head of the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). She will be based in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek and is due to take up her new position on 1 September 2026. Nodira is succeeding Ayten Rustamova, who has served in this role since 2021.

An Uzbekistan-born British national, Ms Mansurova joined the Bank in 2001 and worked both at the EBRD’s headquarters in London and in various countries of operation such as Egypt, Jordan and Uzbekistan, where she helped to open new markets, led sector reform and decentralisation, and implemented municipal and environmental infrastructure projects. Nodira also worked as the EBRD’s Regional Head of SME Finance and Development for Central Asia, based in Almaty.

In 2021 she was appointed EBRD Head of Tunisia, where she advanced the Bank’s energy transition agenda, including accelerating private-sector renewables, spearheading state-owned enterprise reform, supporting investment climate improvements, digitalisation, and the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Ms. Mansurova holds honours degrees from the University of World Economy and Diplomacy and Ferghana Polytechnic University in Uzbekistan. ///EBRD, 2 June 2026