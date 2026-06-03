World Bicycle Day: A Symbol of Turkmenistan’s Sports Diplomacy

Today, 3 June, Turkmenistan celebrates World Bicycle Day. Far from being just a sporting date marked by nationwide cycling rallies, this day serves as a symbol of Turkmenistan’s successful domestic reforms. It seamlessly bridges the country’s focus on national health with international recognition for its environmental and sports initiatives.

In his congratulatory address to the nation, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted: “World Bicycle Day holds a special place in our national calendar as a celebration of the high ideals of friendship, peace, sports, and humanism, all contributing to the unity and cohesion of our society.”

The Head of State particularly emphasized the global recognition of Turkmenistan’s contribution to international sports cooperation. It was a Turkmen initiative that led the UN General Assembly to unanimously adopt a Resolution in April 2018 declaring 3 June as “World Bicycle Day.” This was followed in March 2022 by another Turkmen-backed resolution: “Integration of mainstream bicycling into public transportation systems for sustainable development.” Furthermore, Turkmenistan is currently a member of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for Physical Education and Sport (CIGEPS) for the 2023–2027 term.

“The adoption of the UN General Assembly Resolution ‘The Games of the United Nations’ during its 78th session—also initiated by Turkmenistan—alongside the designation of Ashgabat as the ‘City of New Sporting Opportunities of the Commonwealth’ by the CIS Council of Heads of Government, and the Asian Tennis Federation’s recognition of our Olympic Complex as the ‘Tennis Training Center of the Asian Region,’ all stand as vivid proof of international support for the sporting reforms underway in our country,” the President’s message reads.

Beyond sports infrastructure, Turkmenistan is “actively acceding to international environmental treaties, paying great attention to environmental protection, and promoting healthy lifestyles among the population. The country regularly hosts mass runs, cycling rallies, and various athletic and cultural events.”

Mass cycling rallies and other sporting events are taking place across the country today. Traditionally, Turkmenistan’s campaigns to promote sports and cycling stand out for their sheer scale. For instance, during the 2019 World Bicycle Day celebrations, Turkmenistan set a Guinness World Record: 2,019 cyclists lined up in a single file at fixed intervals, cycling a 3,300-meter distance around the Ashgabat Olympic Complex to achieve the world’s longest single-line bicycle parade. ///nCa, 3 June 2026