Turkmenistan and UN partners convene “Hard Talk” on strengthening SDG financing

Ashgabat, 2 June 2026 — A high-level expert dialogue in the “Hard Talk” format was held today in Ashgabat, focusing on strengthening Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) financing through improved public finance systems and integrated financing approaches.

The event was jointly organized with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office in Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), as the lead UN agency supporting SDG financing initiatives. The dialogue brought together representatives of key government institutions, UN agencies, international financial institutions, and development partners to discuss practical solutions for financing sustainable development priorities.

Opening remarks were delivered by senior Government and UN representatives reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to achieving the SDGs and strengthening national systems for sustainable development financing. The discussion underscored the importance of efficient resource mobilization, improving strategic budgeting, and exploring innovative financing mechanisms to sustain SDGs.

Discussions focused on enhancing the alignment between national development priorities and public finance systems, while promoting the Integrated National Financing Framework (INFF) as a strategic tool to better coordinate public, private, domestic and international financing flows in support of the SDGs.

“Achieving the SDGs requires not only strong policies but also coherent and well-coordinated financing. This dialogue reflects our shared commitment to support Turkmenistan in strengthening the link between planning, budgeting, and development outcomes,” Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan

Mr. Suren Poghosyan, Regional SDG Finance and Innovative Finance Advisor for Europe and Central Asia at UNDP stressed the importance of aligning public finance with national development priorities to accelerate SDG progress. Mr. Levon Barkhudaryan, UNDP International Expert, presented the key findings from the Development Finance Assessment (DFA), including opportunities to pilot SDG-informed budgeting approaches within existing public finance systems.

“The Hard Talk format provides a valuable space for frank and substantive dialogue, allowing us to move beyond general commitments and focus on practical solutions, realistic options, and concrete next steps. In the area of SDG financing, this is essential for translating strong national priorities into measurable development results,” noted Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan.

The “Hard Talk” format enabled an open and structured exchange on practical entry points for reform, including:

Improving coordination across financing sources, including state budget, state-owned enterprises, banking sector, and international partners

Identifying priority areas for pilot initiatives under an integrated financing approach

Exploring mechanisms to mobilize additional resources and close SDG financing gaps

Within the discussion, Mr. Eskender Trushin, WorldBank Senior Economist for Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan suggested recommendations to improve the national financial investments to advance the SDGs implementation.

Participants also discussed the importance of gradual, government-led reforms that build on existing systems while allowing for piloting and scaling of innovative financing approaches.

The dialogue concluded with discussion on priority areas for strengthening SDG financing; agreement on potential pilot initiatives under an INFF approach. It also enhanced coordination between national institutions and development partners and demonstrated the benefit of an integrated approach to addressing gaps in SDG financing. ///nCa, 3 June 2026 (in cooperation with UN Turkmenistan)