UNDP and Government of Turkmenistan Sign Co-Financing Framework Agreement under the 2026–2030 Country Programme for 2026–2030

Ashgabat, 3 June 2026 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Turkmenistan today signed a Co-Financing Framework Agreement, marking a significant milestone in their long-standing partnership and creating a strategic foundation for jointly financing development initiatives under the new UNDP Country Programme for 2026–2030.

Building on more than three decades of successful cooperation the new framework reflects the shared commitment of both parties to further strengthen collaboration and mobilize resources in support of national development priorities and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The agreement will serve as an important mechanism for implementing initiatives under the new Country Programme and expanding investments in innovative and sustainable development solutions across the country.

“Today’s signing demonstrates the strong partnership between UNDP and the Government of Turkmenistan and our shared commitment to investing in the country’s sustainable future,” said Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan. “The Co-Financing Framework Agreement creates new opportunities to expand our cooperation and deliver innovative solutions that support national priorities and improve people’s lives.”

In addition, UNDP and national partners signed several strategic project documents addressing human capital planning, the digital transformation of the justice sector, and enhanced sustainability of the health system through the transition of the national tuberculosis programme:

“National System for Strategic Human Capital Planning,” to be jointly implemented with the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan. The project aims to strengthen Turkmenistan’s human capital planning by establishing a data-driven system that aligns education, skills development, and workforce needs with national priorities, while identifying skills gaps and supporting an institutional mechanism to leverage the demographic dividend for economic growth and diversification.

“Support to the Digitalization of the Judicial System of Turkmenistan,” to be jointly implemented with the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan. The project aims to support the modernization and digital transformation of the judicial system of Turkmenistan by strengthening the institutional and technical capacities of the Supreme Court, enhancing the digital readiness of judicial bodies, improving justice processes, and aligning court proceedings with international standards.

“Exit of the National Tuberculosis Program of Turkmenistan from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria,” to be jointly implemented with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan. The project supports the introduction of innovations in tuberculosis diagnosis and treatment while facilitating the gradual transition of the national tuberculosis programme to full government financing, helping ensure the sustainability of achievements in the health sector.

All three abovementioned initiatives are financed through UNDP-mobilized external funding.

The agreements signed today will further contribute to the implementation of the new UNDP Country Programme for 2026–2030, which focuses on strengthening governance and digital transformation, promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth, advancing climate action and environmental sustainability, and enhancing health and social well-being.

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As the lead United Nations agency on international development, UNDP works in 170 countries and territories to eradicate poverty and reduce inequality. We help countries develop policies, leadership skills, partnerships and institutional capabilities to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Our work is centered around six core development areas, known as our signature solutions: poverty and inequality, governance, resilience, environment, energy and gender equality.

In collaboration with the Government of Turkmenistan, development partners, and civil society organizations (CSOs), UNDP supports the advancement of the national development agenda. Leveraging global knowledge, best practices, advanced technologies, and innovative solutions, UNDP contributes to the achievement of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and to fostering a peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable future in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 3 June 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)