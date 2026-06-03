Turkmenistan Customs Launches AI Assistant on Export-Import Web Portal

The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan has announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology into the “Single Window for Export-Import Operations” web portal.

Launched on 1 June 2026, the new AI feature enables system users to:

Determine commodity codes in accordance with the Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity (HS Code / TN VED);

Obtain preliminary information regarding required permits and regulatory documentation;

Calculate estimated customs duty rates for export and import operations.

The integrated AI system operates in real-time and provides trilingual support in Turkmen, Russian, and English.

The implementation of AI aims to simplify commodity classification procedures, reduce customs clearance times, improve the accuracy of customs payment calculations, and enhance foreign trade statistical reporting.

Additionally, this new feature contributes to expanding the spectrum of digital customs services and refining information support for the business community.

This project was implemented in cooperation with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). ///nCa, 3 Jun 2026