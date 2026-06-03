Turkmenistan and Malaysia Prepare for Summit Meetings

On 3 June 2026, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hasan, the foreign ministry of Turkmenistan reports.

During the conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of issues regarding bilateral cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, and educational spheres.

The ministers reviewed the preparation and holding of upcoming meetings and contacts at the top and high levels, as well as prospects for further cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries. ///nCa, 3 June 2026