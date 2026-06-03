Turkmenistan and UN partners convene 14th Joint Expert Group meeting on SDG Financing

Ashgabat, 2 June 2026 — The 14th meeting of the Joint Expert Group (JEG) on SDG Financing between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations brought together national stakeholders and development partners to advance dialogue on strengthening financing for sustainable development.

Held at the UN House in Ashgabat and online, the meeting provided a platform for continued collaboration between the Government and the UN system on addressing SDG financing gaps and enhancing coordination of development finance.

The session was co-chaired by representatives of the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) experts sharing results from recent analysis and discussing potential avenues of development financing in the country.

Opening remarks highlighted the importance of sustained cooperation and evidence-based policymaking to ensure that financial resources are effectively aligned with national development priorities and deliver tangible results toward the Sustainable Development Goals, while ensuring the implementation of key internationally adopted commitments such as the Sevilla Commitment, Addis Ababa Action Agenda, Doha Declaration, Monterrey Consensus and others.

“The Joint Expert Group plays a vital role in fostering coordinated, evidence-based dialogue between the Government and the UN system on financing the SDGs,” stressed Dmitry Shlapachenko, UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan.

It was also noted that according to the most conservative estimates, achieving the national goals for SDG transformations in Turkmenistan will require additional investments of approximately 2.8% of GDP annually during the period 2026–2030. This is a serious challenge, but at the same time a strategic opportunity to invest in human capital, economic transformation, and environmental sustainability.

A key highlight of the meeting was the presentation of the results of the Development Finance Assessment (DFA II) in Turkmenistan, which provided an updated overview of financing flows, gaps, and opportunities to strengthen development finance systems.

Participants engaged in an expert discussion on closing the SDG financing gap, focusing on practical measures to improve coordination across public finance, private sector contributions, and international development assistance. The two scenarios of closing the SDG financing gap by 2030 presented by the experts highlighted the importance of making policy choices towards ensuring sufficient financial resources for prioritized areas.

The meeting also featured a session on the SDG Financing Strategy for Turkmenistan: from concepts to actions, emphasizing the importance of translating national development plans through analytical findings into actionable and coordinated financing solutions.

The Joint Expert Group continues to serve as a key platform for dialogue and technical exchange, supporting the Government of Turkmenistan in strengthening its approach to financing sustainable development and advancing progress toward the SDGs.

The outcomes of the 14th JEG meeting will inform ongoing efforts to develop and implement effective SDG financing strategies, including follow-up actions jointly pursued by the Government, UNDP as the lead UN agency in this area, and development partners. ///nCa, 3 June 2026 (in cooperation with UN Turkmenistan)